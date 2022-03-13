CJI lays foundation stone of International arbitration centre, thanks Telangana for land, funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana has thanked Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allocating valuable land and Rs 50 crore for the construction of Hyderabad International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (HIAMC). Justice Ramana on Saturday laid foundation stone for the construction of the building.

While speaking to media persons later, he said that the State government has been very proactive and cooperative in establishment of the Centre, which he hoped would find its place alongside reputed arbitration centers in London, Singapore and Dubai.

He said, the establishment of HIAMC is a ‘big step’ towards promoting arbitration and mediation in this part of the world. “During the international arbitration conference to be held in Dubai on March 17-18, the progress and functioning of the HIAMC will be showcased. I hope that attracts international arbitrations to this centre,” he said.

Supreme Court judges Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Justice Hima Kohli, former Judge justice R V Raveendran, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Chandra Sharma, AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Ministers K T Rama Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali and A Indrakaran Reddy were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

