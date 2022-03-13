Covid, fuel price hike hit bus operations: Puvvada

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Transport Ajay Puvvada has said that number of buses plying across the State as well within the GHMC zone has come down. In Hyderabad, the number of buses plying on different routes has come down from 3,554 in 2014 to 2,865 in 2022.

In the State, the number has plunged from 9,800 in 2014 to 9,057 in 2022. He said, this was due to precarious financial condition of TSRTC brought by Covid-19 and continuous hike in diesel prices. He was responding to a question raised in the State Assembly on Saturday.

Due to Covid-19, most of the people avoid travelling in TSRTC buses, which has leading fall in occupancy rate. Before the pandemic, the occupancy rate was 36 lakh, now it has come down to 22 lakh. Same is the case with Metro Rail, he said. The Metro Rail occupancy has reduced from five lakh to three lakh.

The Minister admitted that the TSRTC management was forced to shutdown nearly 689 city bus services on various routes in Hyderabad due to reduced occupancy ratio. The performance of services was reviewed and heavy loss making and un-remunerative operations were curtailed in the Greater Hyderabad city.

At present, the TSRTC is going through a critical phase financially. Hence, the plan for augmentation of buses is put on hold temporarily. He assured to increase the numbers, if there was a demand from commuters on any route. “We reduced the bus services to cut down on unnecessary losses as there was no patronage,” he said.

He said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has been releasing Rs 1,500 crore to the TSRTC for the past three years, which no previous government has done to revive the TSRTC.