Gandhi Hospital performs 1st renal transplantation in 2 years

As cases of Covid-19 are waning, there are hardly any patients in need of hospitalisation.

1 in 10 adults suffers from kidney disease and 850 million people afflicted worldwide.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As cases of Covid-19 are waning, there are hardly any patients in need of hospitalisation. The city’s Gandhi Hospital that once served as a nodal hospital to treat Covid-19 patients have started normal functioning as it now conducts high-end surgical procedures. On Saturday, a 30-year-old male patient was operated upon by the Urology, Nephrology and Anesthesia teams of Gandhi and Osmania Hospital. A renal transplant procedure was conducted.

“The patient is a 30-year-old medical representative from Warangal, who preferred to come to Gandhi Hospital for his Kidney transplant. What makes this surgery crucial is that it is the first such procedure that was conducted after the pandemic. Overall live donor surgeries are already rare,” said Dr Raja Rao, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent. The patient received a kidney from his 55-year-old father.

(File photo| Reuters)
(Photo | PTI)
(Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
