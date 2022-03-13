STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 3L cases settled in Lok Adalat across Telangana

An amount of Rs 116.33 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Adalat logo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the guidance of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and Patron-in-Chief of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is Executive Chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and Justice P Naveen Rao, Chairman of High Court Legal Services Committee, state-wide National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday. 

The Lok Adalat disposed of 3,02,786 cases, which include 19,761 pre-litigation cases and 2,83,007 pending court cases of various categories, in all the Districts of Telangana State. An amount of Rs 116.33 crore was awarded as compensation to the beneficiaries in the settled cases.

