STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Suspended Telangana BJP MLAs move House motion plea

Suspension of the petitioners is depriving people of the constitutional rights, and this is a serious threat to the democracy, the petitioners said.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court declined to grant any relief to the three BJP MLAs — M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh —who were suspended from the State Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, they filed a house motion petition on Saturday. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will decide on acceptance of the appeal. 

If the CJ allows the petition, the hearing will likely take place on Sunday. The Budget session will end on March 15. The petitioners contended that their suspension was unconstitutional, and they needed to raise issues regarding their constituency in the Assembly. In order to suspend the MLAs, as per the rules, the Speaker has to name the members who have to be suspended after a motion is moved, but in this case the Speaker immediately suspended the petitioners after the Minister for Animal Husbandry moved a motion, which is in violation of Assembly rules. Suspension of the petitioners is depriving people of their constitutional rights, and this is a serious threat to the democracy, the petitioners said.

First day of session

After Finance Minister Harish Rao started reading the Budget speech, the BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and raised slogans and protested

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp