Suspended Telangana BJP MLAs move House motion plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana High Court declined to grant any relief to the three BJP MLAs — M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh —who were suspended from the State Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, they filed a house motion petition on Saturday. Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will decide on acceptance of the appeal.

If the CJ allows the petition, the hearing will likely take place on Sunday. The Budget session will end on March 15. The petitioners contended that their suspension was unconstitutional, and they needed to raise issues regarding their constituency in the Assembly. In order to suspend the MLAs, as per the rules, the Speaker has to name the members who have to be suspended after a motion is moved, but in this case the Speaker immediately suspended the petitioners after the Minister for Animal Husbandry moved a motion, which is in violation of Assembly rules. Suspension of the petitioners is depriving people of their constitutional rights, and this is a serious threat to the democracy, the petitioners said.

First day of session

After Finance Minister Harish Rao started reading the Budget speech, the BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and raised slogans and protested