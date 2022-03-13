STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana PCC draws lessons from Congress debacle in 5 States

The State Congress leadership, which reviewed the election results of 5-States, is ready learn from mistakes after the party’s humiliating defeat.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:45 AM

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Congress leadership, which reviewed the election results of 5-States, is ready learn from mistakes after the party’s humiliating defeat. The party functionaries are also planning to meet AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi in this regard. Senior leaders who held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday vowed to avoid conflict within the party and uphold high standards of discipline to avoid meeting the same fate as their counterparts in other five states that went to polls recently. 

Later, briefing media persons,  Madhu Yashki, campaign committee chairman, working presidents J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav and convenor campaign committee member Syed Azmatullah Husseni said that the PCC has adopted a resolution backing leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“If the Gandhi family is weak, what is the need for PM Modi to target them?” they asked. They felt that the prospects of Congress were damaged by many other parties like TMC and AIMIM and tacit support of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, particularly in Uttarakhand. “The MIM did its part, as B-Team of BJP. In the play being produced by Modi, strategist Prashant Kishor is director, while KCR is the actor,” the Congress leaders said.

Party leaders vow to avoid internal rift

Leaders who held a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday vowed to avoid conflict within the party and uphold discipline

