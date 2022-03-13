STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three of a family drown in Ralakunta lake in Telangana

The victims were residents of Chinna Gurijala village in Narasampet Mandal of Warangal district.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Three members of a family including a 12-year-old boy died in a Ralakunta lake in an attempt to rescue one another from drowning in Adavi Rangapur village of Duggondi Mandal in Warangal district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as V Krishna Murthy (55), his son, Naga Raju (24) and grandson Deepak(11). The victims were residents of Chinna Gurijala village in Narasampet Mandal of Warangal district.

According to Duggondi Inspector K Suriya Prasad, Krishna Murthy along with his family went to his agricultural farmland in Adavi Rangapur village of Duggondi Mandal in Warangal district to look around.

Krishna Murthy cultivated Maize crop in his agricultural fields. The family members filled gunny bags with maize cobs and after completion of work, Krishna Murthy along with his grandson went to Ralakunta Lake to wash hands. They accidentally slipped into the lake. Krishna Murthy's son Nagaraju rushed to the lake to save them but he too drowned.

The family members immediately sought help from villagers and police who rushed to the spot and with the help of local swimmers retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the Narsampet Government Area Hospital for a post mortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered, the inspector said.

