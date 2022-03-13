STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TIMS will not be shut but upgraded to super-speciality hospital: Harish Rao

The TIMS will be upgraded to a super-speciality hospital and the government will appoint regular employees, all temporary employees to be given advantage for regular recruitment, Rao said.

Published: 13th March 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao .(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao said in the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) will not be closed. The TIMS will be upgraded to a super-speciality hospital and the government will appoint regular employees. All the temporary employees will be given advantage for regular recruitment, the Minister said. 

When the Opposition Congress members expressed apprehensions over the closure of the TIMS, Harish Rao said that the temporary staff - clinical and non-clinical - were taken on a contract basis for one year to treat Covid-19 cases. Their services were meant for only one year. “Regular employees will be appointed once the TIMS is upgraded into super-speciality hospital,” Harish Rao said during the debate concerning health sector.

He further said that per capita expenditure on health was increased from Rs 1,695 to Rs 3,092. He said that the medical seats were increased to 2,840 from 700. Once, 16 more new medical colleges start functioning, the number of medical seats would go up further. Harish Rao said that the State government would start medical colleges in all districts when Bhatti asked for a medical college in Khammam. Harish Rao said that Congress member Sridhar Babu was getting Rythu Bandhu. “The welfare schemes are for all people,” he said.

