TRS, Congress spar over use of ACDP funds for Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling party and opposition had a heated exchange of words over, the use of Assembly Constituency Development Programme (ACDP) funds for the Mana Ooru Mana Badi scheme in the Assembly on Saturday.

During the debate, Congress member Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka objected to use ACDP funds for the educational programme. He said that the MLAs were receiving several requests for other programmes in their Assembly segments and the funds would not sufficient if spent for the upgradation of the school buildings.

Responding to that, Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao said that the ACDP funds were not personal funds of the MLAs. “Tell me, why do you have any objection to spend the funds on the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme? Are you against the programme? Do not you have any concern or love towards government school children?” Rama Rao said.

Bhatti said that Mana Ooru - Mana Badi was a good scheme. However, Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu said that the ACDP funds were sanctioned only when the district in-charge Minister approved it. He alleged that Opposition party MLAs were not being invited to the ACDP meetings by the in-charge Ministers. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav recalled that the in-charge Minister system was started by the previous Congress government.

Working days

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress members who had demanded more number of working days were not present in the House. Reddy said that the unlike in the Congress government, qualitative debates were taking place now. The number of working days are less now because the government wanted the MLAs to be in their segments, instead of spending 20 days in Hyderabad.

‘Funds not meant for MLAs’ personal use’

During the debate, Congress member Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka objected to use ACDP funds for the educational programme. KTR responded by saying that the funds are not meant for MLAs’ personal use