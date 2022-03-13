Tummala returns to active politics

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao seems to plunge into active politics once again in erstwhile Khammam district. According to his supporters, Tummala wants show his strength to party high command and wants to contest from Palair constituency in upcoming elections.

Sources said, Tummala is planning to hold a tour of Palair constituency where he will go door to door to listen to people’s greviences. Tummala Nageswara Rao contested from Palair constituency from TRS party in last elections and was defeated by Congress candidate Kandala Upender Reddy. Later, Kanadala Upender Reddy joined TRS. Since then Tummala stayed away from active politics. Now, as his supporters insist, he has decided to participate in active politics again.