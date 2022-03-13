STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tummala returns to active politics

Sources said, Tummala is planning to hold a tour of Palair constituency where he will go door to door to listen to people’s greviences.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. (Photo | EPS)

Tummala Nageswara Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao seems to plunge into active politics once again in erstwhile Khammam district. According to his supporters, Tummala wants show his strength to party high command and wants to contest from Palair constituency in upcoming elections. 

Sources said, Tummala is planning to hold a tour of Palair constituency where he will go door to door to listen to people’s greviences. Tummala Nageswara Rao contested from Palair constituency from TRS party in last elections and was defeated by Congress candidate Kandala Upender Reddy. Later, Kanadala Upender Reddy joined TRS. Since then Tummala stayed away from active politics. Now, as his supporters insist, he has decided to participate in active politics again. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp