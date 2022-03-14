STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM KCR trying to privatise Singareni Collieries Company: Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

He said that the TRS was trying to shift the blame onto the Union government on the issue of privatisation of coal mines in Singareni.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Eatala Rajender

Telangana BJP MLA Eatala Rajender (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of hatching a conspiracy to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the State. He questioned the privatisation of Thadicherla blocks. "Now, the government is opposing the privatisation of coal mines. If this was the case, why did they privatise Thadicherla blocks," he said. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Godavarikhani, he said that the TRS was trying to shift the blame onto the Union government on the issue of privatisation of coal mines in Singareni. He said the BJP was committed to the welfare of the State. "There is a lot of difference in what the Chief Minister says and what he does," the MLA mentioned. 

Rajender, addressing the coal workers' union meeting at Godavarikhani, said during the seven-and-half-year rule of TRS government, the jobs in SCCL have declined drastically. The jobs in SCCL have dropped to 43,000 from 1.6 lakh, he said. He also alleged that there is rampant corruption and negligence of safety of workers in SCCL. 

Speaking at the Praja Arogya Maha Sabha programme, Rajender said doctors are not paid adequately in the State. Some are getting lesser salaries than software engineers. The State government should take steps to improve their salaries, he said. 

No sale of coal blocks as long as KCR is alive: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy

Opposing the Centre's decision to of auction four coal blocks of SCCL, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy had on Friday said that as long as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is alive and the TRS is in power in the State, it won't be allowed. He had added that an agitation similar to the Telangana movement would be launched, if needed

