Days turn hotter as maximum temperature soars across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weather conditions across the State are turning intense as maximum temperatures crossed 40 0C in many districts on Sunday. Denizens have been feeling hot and humid weather conditions for over a week as summer approaches. The temperatures were hovering around 37 degree Celsius, but crossed 40 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Manthani in Peddapalli district has recorded the maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius, followed by Kuravi in Mahabubabad and Raikal in Jagtial where 40 degree Celsius was recorded. According to the weathermen, there would be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees in most districts over the next three to five days.

The weather is expected to remain dry. During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 38.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Satyanarayanapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and the lowest temperature of 15.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Sirpur in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

IMD officials said that 40.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Manthani in Peddapalli district on Sunday.