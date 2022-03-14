STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge turnout in Nagarkurnool meeting shows winds of change: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Revanth said that he was hopeful of the CM's recovery, but the way photos were flashed everywhere made it appear as if he was trying to get 'sympathy'.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buoyed by the sight of the massive crowd PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy compared his 'Mana Ooru Mana Poru' meeting held at Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent meeting with Wanaparthy and felt that this clearly reflects the changing political scenario in the State.

Addressing the cheering crowds, Revanth dared Rao to compare headcount at both the public meetings. "There are more people who are selling snacks here than the presence of people in KCR's Wanaparthy meet. It took hours for me to reach this spot as thousands of youth on the way welcomed me," he said. 

As a precursor of how the political campaign for next Assembly election will appear, he made all types of promises from employment to two lakh youth to justice to oustees of Srisailam project by ensuring implementation of GO98.

"The cunning man (Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy, who joined TRS from Congress) had promised justice to oustees of Srisailam project but failed to fulfil it. Congress will ensure the inclusion of Madasi Kuruva in SC category and Valmiki Boya in ST and do justice to Mudiraj and Besta. Manda Krishna has been fighting for SC categorisation and I assure this will be a reality once Congress comes to power," he said. 

Responding to the wide media coverage of Rao's ill-health, Revanth said that he was hopeful of the CM's recovery, but the way photos were flashed everywhere made it appear as if he was trying to get 'sympathy'. Revanth promised to complete all these and resolve the hardships being faced by local farmers.

"Local leaders are typically named Nilla Niranjan Reddy; however there is a drought-like situation. Considering the pace of works undertaken by the present government, they may not be completed even after 50 years. We shall not sleep till 20 lakh acres are under irrigation in Palamuru," he said. 

He also said that no one would pay `5 crore to eliminate a leader like Srinivas Goud.

