Loyalists doubt if A Revanth Reddy can lead Congress to victory in Telangana

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ripples from the debacle in the elections in five States have now reached the Telangana Congress, with some senior leaders, who consider themselves hardcore loyalists, once again raising the pitch against the current leadership.

They have started casting aspersions about the party's performance in next elections under Revanth Reddy and question his competency in milking the anti-incumbency factor. In fact, some of these loyalists plan to visit Delhi post-Holi.

Some of the seniors are drawing parallels to Punjab and say that both Navjot Singh Sidhu and Revanth are 'outsiders' and express the fear that the Congress in Telangana may meet the same fate under Revanth. "Before leaving the party, Capt Amarinder Singh had lamented that Punjab's leadership had gone to a BJP man and Telangana's to a RSS man," a former Minister told The New Indian Express.

The senior leader laments that there is a lack of steady effort or consistency when it comes to picking issues that would help the Congress strengthen its connection with the common man.

"Kokapet lands issue was a fit case that should have been pursued to its logical conclusion. The entire party was behind him on this and a meeting with retired officials felt this was a fit case for moving the Human Rights Commission and the High Court. There was even talk of a CBI inquiry. But after six months, the issue is gone. It is high time lessons are learnt," the senior leader said.

Another senior leader, while referring to the CWC meeting post results held on Sunday, said that there was no similar attempt to introspect in Telangana following losses in Huzurabad, Dubbaka and Nagarjunasagar by-polls by Revanth or his predecessor N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

"Similar to what Sidhu did to Punjab is imminent here, as AICC in-charges are not conveying the ground reality to the high command. Revanth is bringing in TDP leaders and groupism is increasing between the freshers and veteran Congress leaders," said a former PCC chief.

Besides T Jagga Reddy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy has started openly speaking against the decision of the top brass on choosing the TPCC president.