POCSO court inaugurated in Telangana's Kumurambheem Asifabad district

Telangana High Court Judge K Laxman on Sunday inaugurated a Pocso court set up in the court premises in Kumurambheem Asifabad district headquarters.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana High Court Judge K Laxman on Sunday inaugurated a POCSO court set up in the court premises in Kumurambheem Asifabad district headquarters.

In the district,  135 cases  have been. Judge Laxman said POCSO courts have been started keeping in mind the high number of cases. He said that due to the pandemic, young children were attending online classes and this also led to an increase in the number of incidents. He advised parents to keep an eye on children while attending classes online. 

