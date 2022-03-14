STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Steps on to develop Khammam into a destination for tourists: Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud

Telangana has been growing and achieving all-round development ever since the TRS government came to power, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud in Wyra on Sunday. 

Published: 14th March 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

Telangana Minister V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana has been growing and achieving all-round development ever since the TRS government came to power, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud in Wyra on Sunday.

Srinivas Goud along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the indoor stadium built at a cost of Rs 89 lakh. Speaking to the media, he said steps are being taken to develop the erstwhile Khammam district into a tourist destination, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that technical teams would survey the places and submit a report. 

He stated that many sportspersons from the State are showcasing their talents at the national and international level. 

Field assistants obstruct Minister's speech

Hundreds of field assistants, who were sacked in 2020 following their strike, gathered at the meeting. While they remained silent during the addresses by Ajay Kumar and Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, they raised slogans and displayed placards when Srinivas Goud started speaking. While the Minister tried to pacify them, the protestors tried pushing the police personnel, while Srinivas Goud left without finishing his speech.

Boating facility launched in Wyra

Ministers Ajay Kumar and Srinivas Goud inaugurated a boating unit set up at a cost of Rs 13 lakh at Wyra reservoir. A boat with the capacity to seat 50 people is likely to be introduced soon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Srinivas Goud Khammam Khammam tourism Khammam development
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp