Steps on to develop Khammam into a destination for tourists: Telangana minister V Srinivas Goud

KHAMMAM: Telangana has been growing and achieving all-round development ever since the TRS government came to power, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud in Wyra on Sunday.

Srinivas Goud along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the indoor stadium built at a cost of Rs 89 lakh. Speaking to the media, he said steps are being taken to develop the erstwhile Khammam district into a tourist destination, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He added that technical teams would survey the places and submit a report.

He stated that many sportspersons from the State are showcasing their talents at the national and international level.

Field assistants obstruct Minister's speech

Hundreds of field assistants, who were sacked in 2020 following their strike, gathered at the meeting. While they remained silent during the addresses by Ajay Kumar and Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, they raised slogans and displayed placards when Srinivas Goud started speaking. While the Minister tried to pacify them, the protestors tried pushing the police personnel, while Srinivas Goud left without finishing his speech.

Boating facility launched in Wyra

Ministers Ajay Kumar and Srinivas Goud inaugurated a boating unit set up at a cost of Rs 13 lakh at Wyra reservoir. A boat with the capacity to seat 50 people is likely to be introduced soon