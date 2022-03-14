Suspension of 3 BJP MLAs: Telangana High Court orders notice to be served to Assembly secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Registrar, Judicial, High Court to serve notice to the Secretary, Telangana State Legislative Assembly, Narasimha Charyulu.

Further, the court directed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city to ensure that the notice is served today itself.

Senior Counsel D Prakash Reddy, who appeared for the three BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao, Etela Rajender, and Raja Singh, informed the court the MLAs were suspended from the ongoing Assembly Session on March, 7 after they objected to the budget being announced without the Governor's address.

Aggrieved over their suspension they filed a Writ Petition in the High court seeking a Stay.

He further informed the division bench that the Assembly Secretary failed to respond to their calls and later switched off his cellphone.

A single judge of this court issued notice to Assembly Secretary. But, neither the Special Messenger from the High Court Registry nor the Personal Assistant of MLA Raghunandan Rao could not succeed in serving the Notice on the Assembly Secretary as the police personnel and the Assembly Marshals restrained them from going into the Assembly, despite showing the order of the High Court and the Identity Cards of the person.

After hearing the senior counsel for the petitioners the division bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswara Reddy made it clear that, without the notice being served on the Assembly Secretary, the Writ Appeal Cannot be adjudicated, even if now, the Assembly Secretary does not receive the Notice, he will face consequences as per law and adjourned writ appeal to 4.00 PM today.