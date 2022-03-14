Telangana minister KT Rama Rao must apologise for remarks on military: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded an apology from IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao for threatening to cut power and water supplies to Secunderabad Cantonment Board on the floor of the State Assembly.

He asked how many times did the State government hold meetings with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board regarding the issues raised by the Minister. He said that if there were any disagreements, things could be sorted-out through discussions instead of aggravating them.

"When your father (KCR) goes to farmhouse, the entire area in Gajwel is blocked. Shops are closed down and people face many difficulties. Police personnel spend day and night on streets to protect you. Is that justified?" he asked the Minister.

Criticising the Minister for failing to recover 80 per cent of electricity bill dues from old city residents, he asked how did he have the guts to threaten to cut power and water supplies to the Cantonment area. It was an 'irresponsible statements' that could have dire consequences on peace and harmony in the twin-cities, he said.