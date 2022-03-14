STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy all set to be re-elected as Telangana Legislative Council Chairman

In the 40-member House, the ruling TRS has a strength of 38 MLCs, including two AIMIM members.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC Gutha Sukhender Reddy is all set to be elected unopposed as Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council. With no other legislator being in the fray, his election as the chairman will be a mere formality on Monday.

In the 40-member House, the ruling TRS has a strength of 38 MLCs, including two AIMIM members. Sukhender Reddy filed his nomination papers for the post of chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council on Sunday, a day after a notification was issued.

After filing his papers, he thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chairman of the Council for the second time. He said that he would do his best to uphold the dignity of the House.

Gutha's first term as Council chairman ended in June 2021

Gutha Sukhender Reddy assumed the charge as the chairman of the council for the first time on September 11, 2019, and continued in the position till the first week of June 2021.

After his retirement from the Council, MLC V Bhupal Reddy was appointed the pro-tem chairman of the council. But when he too retired, Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri was appointed as pro-tem chairman in January this year.

