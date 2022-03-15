STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP seeks speedy trial of contempt case against Somesh Kumar

Published: 15th March 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging speedy trial of the contempt case against Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar pending before the Telangana High Court, the BJP on Monday wrote letter to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. 

In the letter, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao stated that as many as 365 contempt cases were pending against the top official. “Since the case will come for hearing on March 24, we urge your intervention so that this trial will be disposed of without further delay,” he stated. 

The BJP MLA hoped that those responsible for the delay are brought to justice. “It was in 2017 that a Writ Petition was filed. When cases related to low ranking officials were disposed of within two years, why is such a high profile case pending? Justice delayed is justice denied!” Raghunandan Rao said, revealing details of his letter to the media at the BJP party office.

Comments

