English training for govt teachers commences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking another step towards imparting education in English at government schools across the State, the English training programme was launched by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday. A total of 81,590 government teachers will be trained under the programme for a total of nine weeks in a phase-wise manner.

In the first phase of the training, 363 State-level key-resource persons and 2,683 district-level subject experts, who will be appointed mentors, will be trained for four weeks. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, will conduct it.

According to available data, 52,924 primary, 50,857 secondary grade teachers (SGTs), 2,067 LFL Headmasters, 28,666 School Assistants (SAs), 8,076, Mathematics, 6,609 Physics, 5,727 Biology and 5,864 Sociology teachers will be given training, while 16,500 teachers will be trained in each phase.

The teachers have been directed to attend the training session physically for a week, and attend it online for the next three weeks. The first phase of the four-week programme will continue till May 7. The dates for the second phase will be announced later.