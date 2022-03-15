STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC cuts draft Budget by Rs 285 cr

It includes Rs 2,800 crore from revenue receipts and 3,350 crore as capital expenditure

Published: 15th March 2022

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If sources are to be believed, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Budget for 2022-23 will see a decrease of about Rs 285 crore, going by the draft. Like last year, the draft Budget has been divided into two components -- GHMC budget and housing component (2BHK). 

The GHMC budget is about Rs 6,150 crore while Rs 406.70 crore has been earmarked for the housing component, taking the total to Rs 6,556.70 crore.

The GHMC draft budget includes Rs 2,800 crore from revenue receipts and 3,350 crore as capital expenditure.

The draft annual budget 2022-23 and the revised budget estimates for 2021-22 will be placed before a special meeting of GHMC Standing Committee to be held on March 16 that will be chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. 

The 2021-22 budget was about Rs 6841.87 crore.The budget was divided into two parts-the GHMC allocation was Rs 5,600 crore and Rs 1241.87 crore for 2 BHK houses.

However, in the proposed budget there is an increase in the GHMC budget from Rs 5,600 crore (2021-22) to Rs 6,150 crore (2022-23) and drastic decrease in the 2BHK components from Rs 1,241.87 crore (2021-22) to Rs 406.70 crore (2022-23).

The Budget estimates for 2021-22 has been revised to Rs 6,300 crore duly taking the six months actual receipts, expenditure and sanctions. They have to be approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

After going through budget proposals, the Standing Committee would discuss the issues in the next meeting and if members want any changes, like more funds for developmental works they would be incorporated, sources said. 

The Budget Estimates containing expected income and expenditure of the GHMC for the next financial year along with revised estimates for the current year 2018-19 and actual for the financial year 2017-18 have been prepared as per HMC Act.

GHMC officials said that while preparing these estimates due care has been taken to provide all obligatory charges and discharge of all liabilities in respect of loans and other commitments required.

