Harassed by ‘CA’ hubby, woman kills son, tries to die by suicide

HYDERABAD: Allegedly harassed by her CA husband for additional dowry, 32-year-old Thappeta Divya Teja killed her one-year-old son Ruthvik, slit her hands, consumed sanitiser and then jumped off the fourth floor of a building.

While she is undergoing treatment in a hospital, police registered a case against her husband Tappeta Mahender for harassing her for additional dowry. A murder case was also registered against Divya Teja for killing her son.

Divya Teja and Mahender were married in 2018 and at the time of the wedding, her parents gave him cash, gold jewellery and household articles as dowry. Divya Teja’s family alleged that Mahender, who claimed to be a CA, never went to work since marriage.

She realised that he, along with his parents, had cheated her. Further, they started ha-rassing her for additional do-wry for construction of anot-her floor in their house. Her family said that Mahender had an affair with another wo-man. He took all her jewellery and kept it in his parents’ house.

On Sunday, the couple fought over Mahender’s alleged affair and on Monday, she slit his son’s throat and tried to end her own life. The child died on the spot and she landed on a bike parked below and received severe injuries. Police apprehended Mahender along with his family, said Chandana Deepthi, DCP North Zone.