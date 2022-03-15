STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC: Speaker to take call on BJP MLAs 

The bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday refused to issue any directions to the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker on the revocation of suspension of three BJP MLAs; it however transferred the burden of taking a decision to the Speaker.

The court directed the Speaker to give an audience to the suspended MLAs – M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh – on their pl-ea on Tuesday much before the commencement of the Assembly proceedings for the day.  

The bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy directed the three suspended MLAs to approach Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu with a copy of the court order. The latter will, in turn, place the order before the Speaker who then will given an audience to the MLAs.

HC hopes Speaker will rise to the occasion

The bench made it clear that though the recent Supreme Court Judgment in Raja Rampal case gives power to the courts to interfere in the proceedings of the Assembly to some extent, but the courts cannot direct the Assembly Speaker in taking a decision.

During the course of arguments, the bench observed that “the Speaker’s is a high Constitutional post and he is above party politics.  

We hope and trust that he would take a decision that will ensure further cause of justice and Parliamentary democracy which gets strengthened only with the presence of the elected representatives. We hope that the Speaker will rise to the occasion, who is the guardian of the Constitution and the Assembly and take an appropriate decision in tune with the high customs and conventions of the Parliamentary democracy”. The bench directed the Registrar Judicial, HC, to serve the notices on the Assembly Secretary and further directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to ensure that the notices are served the day itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp