HC: Speaker to take call on BJP MLAs 

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday refused to issue any directions to the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker on the revocation of suspension of three BJP MLAs; it however transferred the burden of taking a decision to the Speaker.

The court directed the Speaker to give an audience to the suspended MLAs – M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh – on their pl-ea on Tuesday much before the commencement of the Assembly proceedings for the day.

The bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy directed the three suspended MLAs to approach Assembly Secretary Narasimha Charyulu with a copy of the court order. The latter will, in turn, place the order before the Speaker who then will given an audience to the MLAs.

HC hopes Speaker will rise to the occasion

The bench made it clear that though the recent Supreme Court Judgment in Raja Rampal case gives power to the courts to interfere in the proceedings of the Assembly to some extent, but the courts cannot direct the Assembly Speaker in taking a decision.

During the course of arguments, the bench observed that “the Speaker’s is a high Constitutional post and he is above party politics.

We hope and trust that he would take a decision that will ensure further cause of justice and Parliamentary democracy which gets strengthened only with the presence of the elected representatives. We hope that the Speaker will rise to the occasion, who is the guardian of the Constitution and the Assembly and take an appropriate decision in tune with the high customs and conventions of the Parliamentary democracy”. The bench directed the Registrar Judicial, HC, to serve the notices on the Assembly Secretary and further directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to ensure that the notices are served the day itself.