KTR dares Congress on corruption

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday dared the Congress to approach Central Vigilance Commission, ACB, Vigilance or the courts if the party has enough proof to support its allegations that the State government was steeped in corruption.

Reacting sharply to the insinuation made by Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Legislative Assembly against Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during a discussion on irrigation and other demands, Rama Rao found fault with the Congress members for making derogatory and disrespectful comments against the senior members in the House. He demanded that Rajagopal Reddy tender an unconditional apology.

Rajagopal Reddy, during the discussion on Irrigation, levelled allegations of corruption while awarding contracts. Reacting sharply to the allegation, Rama Rao alleged that it was, on the other hand, the Congress which had become a synonym for corruption.

After the party’s defeat in five States, Congress leaders seemed to be frustrated, he said, recalling the TPCC chief’s highly objectionable comment that people should observe three-day mourning on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.

Rama Rao said the Congress government had become a byword for corruption in the past. “A for Adarsh, B for Bofors and C for Commonwealth. A to Z and right from helicopters to co-al mines, the Congress is known for scams,” Rama Rao alleged.

Terming as irresponsible Rajagopal Reddy’s comments the Chief Minister had to rush to hospital following the outcome of Assembly elections in the north, Rama Rao said he should maintain dignity and decorum while speaking.

Rajagopal Reddy later said that he was withdrawing his remarks against Talasani. The Speaker announced that the comments were expunged from the records.