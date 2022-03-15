Residents protest SCB roads closure with sign campaign, candlelight vigil 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of several wards in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) participated in a signature campaign against the closure of the road by the Cantonment authorities on Monday. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao raised his voice in Telangana Assembly against the Cantonment Board and Central government for causing inconvenience to common people by closing roads, leading residents to take up signature campaign.

The residents were seen participating in the signature campaign at several places within the SCB limits. Many people took out candlelight rallies against the Centre and Cantonment Board for causing inconvenience to the residents.

They were holding placards requesting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter. “Defence Ministry and AHQ orders to reopen the illegally closed roads in SCB have not been followed. People suffer daily. With folded hands, we urge you (Rajnath) to intervene and get the roads reopened,” one of the residents said during the campaign.

TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank said, “It is shameful on part of BJP that instead of addressing the long pending demand of reopening of roads in SCB are questioning KTR for raising his voice on the issue.