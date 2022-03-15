Since its formation, TS  borrowed Rs 2.4L crore: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has taken loans to the tune of Rs 2,41,395 crore since the formation of Telangana till February 2022, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in the Assembly on Monday.

He said, the untied loans taken from the open market have been utilised for various developmental activities. As per the RBI repayment schedule, the State will repay loans up to 2060.

Answering a question from Congress members Sridhar Babu, Bhatti Vikaramarka and others, Harish Rao said that the loans taken by the State government were utilised for various developmental activities.

The State has been utilising other tied loans for specific purposes -- NABARD loans for Mission Kakatiya, check dams, Mission Bhagiratha, Lift Irrigation and constructions of bridges; NCDC loans for sheep and goat development co-op federation; HUDCO loans for taken State Housing Corporation Limited; Power Bonds/UDAY loans for Discoms; EAP loans for development of Hussainsagar lake catchment area and Outer Ring Road.

All these loans have been borrowed in pursuance of article 293 (3) of constitution of India, amounts will be charged to the consolidated fund of the State of Telangana as per loan tenure and payment schedule following RBI guidelines, the Minister said.