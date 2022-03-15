TS has over 6.66 L doses of Covaxin

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 15th March 2022 06:39 AM

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department had taken up vaccination of children in the 15-17 age group from January, which has seen 86 per cent first dose coverage and 60 per cent second dose coverage with a target population of 18,41,000 children. In terms of overall second dose coverage, 97 per cent of the State’s adult population (2.68 crore) is inoculated. 

Meanwhile, the State has about 6.66 lakh doses of Covaxin available at its cold chain points and at district vaccine stores. However, officials are not anticipating any shortage due to the steady supply.  The Centre has also given a thumbs up to States to start inoculation of all 60+ individuals irrespective of comorbidity. 

