TS seeks allocation of water before river linking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Telangana government would not agree to Central government’s proposal for the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project until the allocation of river water for Telangana was complete. “We will not compromise on the interests of the State,” Harish Rao said on Monday in response to irrigation demand in the State Legislative Assembly.

Harish Rao said that the Central government was not according to permissions to the irrigation projects proposed on Godavari. “When there is surplus water in Godavari, the Centre should first accord permission for Telangana irrigation projects,” he said. “We have submitted detailed project reports for seven projects -- Sitarama, Sammakka barrage, Modikunta, Chanaka-Korata, Choutapalli and Gudem -- to be constructed on Godavari six months ago, but the Centre has not granted permission yet” Harish Rao alleged.

“First decide the Telangana’s share, accord permissions to our projects. Until then the State government will not agree to Godavari-Penna-Cauvery river linking project,” Harish Rao said, adding that even though the State government withdrew its petition from the Supreme Court six months ago, the Centre was yet to refer the Krishna river water disputes to a tribunal under section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Vemula thanks Gadkari

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy thanked Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning National Highways to the state. In reply to the Roads and Buildings demand, Prasanth Reddy said the average density of national highways in Telangana per 100 sq km was 4.45 km, whereas the national average was 4.06 km.

The Minister also said that the the guidelines for the Rs 3 lakh for construction of 2BHK to those who have own land would be prepared shortly. He said that the Centre was not releasing sufficient funds for the housing programme. Though, the State government paid Rs 10,700 crore bills for housing contractors, the Centre has so far released only Rs 1,311 crore, about 12 per cent of the total expenditure.

Two bills adopted

The State Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which will enable the State government to avail the allowed additional market borrowings. With this amendment, the State government can avail five per cent of the GSDP as market borrowings in 2022-23.

The Assembly also adopted Telangana (Agricultural Produce and Livestock) Markets (Amendment) Act, 2022, which is intended to increase the term of the agricultural market committee (AMC) from one year to two years.