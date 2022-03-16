STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Intermediate exams in Telangana rescheduled to prevent clash with JEE Mains

Board officials did an elaborate exercise to come up with the new dates as the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the schedule for JEE Mains

Published: 16th March 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) has rescheduled the first and second-year intermediate examinations to prevent a clash with JEE Mains.

The rescheduled timetable is as follows: The first-year examinations will begin on May 6 and end on May 23. The second-year examinations will begin on May 7 and end on May 24.

The board has rescheduled the examinations which were to be held from April 22 to May 12. Board officials did an elaborate exercise to come up with the new dates as the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the schedule for JEE Mains. The new dates are April 21 to May 4.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education also announced the schedule for SSC examinations, which will begin on May 23 and end on June 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana intermediate exams JEE Mains
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp