Intermediate exams in Telangana rescheduled to prevent clash with JEE Mains

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) has rescheduled the first and second-year intermediate examinations to prevent a clash with JEE Mains.

The rescheduled timetable is as follows: The first-year examinations will begin on May 6 and end on May 23. The second-year examinations will begin on May 7 and end on May 24.

The board has rescheduled the examinations which were to be held from April 22 to May 12. Board officials did an elaborate exercise to come up with the new dates as the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the schedule for JEE Mains. The new dates are April 21 to May 4.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education also announced the schedule for SSC examinations, which will begin on May 23 and end on June 1.