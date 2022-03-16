STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR helps tribal girl, IIT student

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday extended financial support to a tribal handball player and an IIT student.  

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Though the handball player, Madavi Kareena, has won several laurels at State-level tournaments, her poor financial condition meant she wouldn’t be able pay for the tickets and visa to participate at the Asian Youth Women Handball Championship, scheduled from March 18 in Kazakhstan. However, after Rama Rao’s intervention, she will now be able to take part in the tournament.

The Minister also offered financial support and a laptop to a Hyderbad-based student Sankuru Manideep, who received admission in IIT-Guwahati.

