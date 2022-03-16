Satishila sculptures found in Nirmal district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new find, history researchers have found several Satishila sculptures in different parts of Nirmal district, proving that Sati system in which a widow sacrificed her life after the death of her husband was very prevalent in the areas bordering Maharashtra.

Sculpture of Lord Vardhaman

Mahavira found in Mudhole

B Ram Mohan, a researcher from Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), along with locals, has found Sati sculptures in large numbers in different parts of Mudhole mandal headquarters. While the locals have been offering prayers to these sculptures inside the temples, many are left in neglected state or dumped in water bodies.

According to S Haragopla, Convener, KTCB, Satishilas which have been found in Mudhole, Chuchund, Basar, and Kallur in the district, have striking similarities with those found in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Based on the art and style of the sculptures, these could be from the Kalyani Chalukyan period, he said.

The explorers also found Lord Vardhaman Mahavir’s sculpture in Mudhole, with it’s pedestal being used underneath the idol of Lord Ganesha in a temple. They have also found a layer of limestone and bricks dating back to the Satavahana era near the temple. A ‘Shankhalatatoranam,’ similar to the steps found in the Jain Basadas were identified close to the sculpture, indicating that the area was once a Jain centre, according to Haragopal.