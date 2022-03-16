STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Satishila sculptures found in Nirmal district

They have also found a layer of limestone and bricks dating back to the Satavahana era near the temple.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a new find, history researchers have found several Satishila sculptures in different parts of Nirmal district, proving that Sati system in which a widow sacrificed her life after the death of her husband was very prevalent in the areas bordering Maharashtra. 

Sculpture of Lord Vardhaman
Mahavira found in Mudhole

B Ram Mohan, a researcher from Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), along with locals, has found Sati sculptures in large numbers in different parts of Mudhole mandal headquarters. While the locals have been offering prayers to these sculptures inside the temples, many are left in neglected state or dumped in water bodies. 

According to S Haragopla, Convener, KTCB, Satishilas which have been found in Mudhole, Chuchund, Basar, and Kallur in the district, have striking similarities with those found in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Based on the art and style of the sculptures, these could be from the Kalyani Chalukyan period, he said.

The explorers also found Lord Vardhaman Mahavir’s sculpture in Mudhole, with it’s pedestal being used underneath the idol of Lord Ganesha in a temple. They have also found a layer of limestone and bricks dating back to the Satavahana era near the temple. A ‘Shankhalatatoranam,’ similar to the steps found in the Jain Basadas were identified close to the sculpture, indicating that the area was once a Jain centre, according to Haragopal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satishila sculptures Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam KTCB
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp