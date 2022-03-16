STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shift to Batasingaram within a week: TS HC

The court was dealing with contempt petitions filed by wholesale commission agents challenging the demolition of the Gaddiannaram fruit market to force them to shift to Batasingaram. 

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed traders of Gaddinannaram fruit market to shift to Batasingaram within one week and further directed officials concerned to adequate facilities there and file a compliance report within two weeks. 

Agriculture Department Principal Secretary Raghunandan Rao, director Venkata Lakshmi, and Marketing Committee chairman Lakshmanudu appeared before the court in person in compliance with the court order.

