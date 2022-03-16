STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS CM gives sops to part-time, lower rung employees

Will get clarity on post for MEMPA staffers once govt issues guidelines, says official

Published: 16th March 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-MLA R Krishnaiah greets Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. The former legislator made a demand to increase the salary of IKP staffers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday showered sops on several lower rung and part-time employees. 

Replying to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly, Rao declared that all the 7,305 field assistants of the MGNREGS would be taken back into service. As many as 3,978 employees of SERP and 378 of Mission for Elimination Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEMPA) will get salaries on par with government employees. The honorarium of 54,201 workers engaged for midday meal scheme will be increased from the present Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 3,000 per month. 

Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) will be absorbed in Irrigation department as lashkars. There were around 23,000 VRAs in the State, of which, around 3,000 were recruited through Public Service Commission. Several VRAs said that they were happy that the government decided to give pay scale for them, which has been a long-pending demand. 

According to MEMPA officials, the 378 employees would get equivalent posts in government. There was no equivalent post for district mission manager in government. “We will get clarity which post the MEMPA employee will get, once the government issues guidelines,” an official said.

Later, speaking to the media, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed the move to reinstate MGNREGS field assistants.

