TS to bear educational expenses of Ukraine-returnee medical students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief to the 711 medical students who returned to Telangana following the attack on Ukraine by Russia, the State government has decided to bear their educational expenses and help them continue their studies in the State.

This was stated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly on Tuesday, during his reply to the debate on the Appropriation Bill.

The Chief Minister said that some poor students who were unable to study medicine in the State as it costs over Rs 1 crore for management quota seat went to Ukraine to fulfil their dream.

“The government helped them to return from Ukraine to the State. But what is their fate now? Can they return to Ukraine again to continue their studies? The situation is not conducive,” he said.