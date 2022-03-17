Demand for home appliances highest in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amazon India on Wednesday announced that Telangana stood first in demand for home appliances at the Amazon shopping portal. According to Amazon India, Hyderabad and Secunderabad are driving additional growth for the home appliances segment in the State. LG, Samsung, and Lloyd are the top brands in the region. Amazon India has seen a 40 per cent month-over-month increase in search for home appliances.

In the past two years, Amazon has seen an upward trend in the buying pattern of home appliances across the southern regions of India. During the early summer season, customers shop for products like ACs, refrigerators and coolers. Consumers are increasingly using finance schemes and a greater share of customers are also availing exchange offers led by initiatives to drive affordability for high price band categories.

“We remain committed to helping customers find all that they need from the comfort of their homes while choosing from the wide selection of home appliances available on Amazon.in,” said Akshay Ahuja, Category Leader, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India