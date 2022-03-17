STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-T officials search infra firm’s offices

During the searches, I-T sleuths seized several documents, electronic devices and incriminating material.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income-Tax Department on Wednesday carried out searches at offices and properties belonging to a reputed Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm, on reports of tax evasion. Searches were also carried at the firm’s offices located in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

On Wednesday morning,  I-T teams swooped on the firm’s headquarters located at Kavuri Hills near Jubilee Hills in the city and several other locations. During the searches, I-T sleuths seized several documents, electronic devices and incriminating material.

The firm which is in the construction field for over four decades has executed several highway projects, irrigation and water management projects and Urban water infrastructure management projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai among several other States.
 

