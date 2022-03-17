STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase pace of ORR Ph-II works, says Water Board MD

On Wednesday, he inspected the works being carried out in Kismatpur, Bairagiguda, Gandhamguda and Gandipeta.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) MD Dana Kishore instructed officials to increase the pace of Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase II works. On Wednesday, he inspected the works being carried out in Kismatpur, Bairagiguda, Gandhamguda and Gandipeta.He told the officials that the expansion of 116.7 km of pipeline in 73 colonies in phase II should be completed by March 31 and supply of drinking water should start in the second week of April. 

The Water Board has taken up ORR phase II works with an outlay of Rs 1,200 crore to provide drinking water to municipalities, corporations, gram panchayats, colonies and gated communities under the ORR. It has undertaken these works with Rs 613 crore under package I and Rs 587 crore under package II. The package II includes the construction of 38 reservoirs with a total capacity of 71.5 million litres.

