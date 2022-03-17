Karimnagar to get 24x7 water from today

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar will be supplying drinking water 24x7 for the 3.50 lakh residents of the town three zones (Rampur, Bhagath Nagar and Housing Board Colony) as a pilot project.

Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao will launch the project on Thursday by inaugurating a pylon on the Manair bridge at the entrance of Karimnagar. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said among the 16 reservoirs in the town, three have selected for pilot project and a trial run has been on since the last two days.

According to officials, Rs 50.50 crore has been allocated for 24x7 water supply. The supply would be bolstered after the remaining reservoirs are added to the pr-oject within nine months. Presently, Rs 18 crore has spent for the water supply from the three reservoirs.