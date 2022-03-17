STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Press Club polls: Case against senior journalist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against senior journalist Sooraj Bharadwaja and his associates on charges of altercation and damaging the ballots by pouring water during the counting of votes to the executive body election to the Press Club at Somajiguda on Sunday.

Police initiated action based on a complaint filed by M Hema Sundar Rao, Election Management Officer for the Press club at Somajiguda, Hyderabad. A case has been filed under sections 341,427,506 of the IPC at Punjagutta police station.

Hema Sundar in his complaint stated that after polling, counting had begun for the office bearers and working groups and was almost complete. Meanwhile, Sooraj who contested as precedence contestant objected to the votes being cast for them and argued that the votes should be recounted. However, after recalculation the votes were found to be correct. 

Sooraj objected after noticing two types of swastik symbols on ballot papers similar to the presidency. Though Hema Sundar explained that the symbols were used during the previous elections. But Soioraj, along with his associates, got into an altercation with Hema Sundar.

Some members picked up the ballot box and poured water into the box and detained Hema Sundar and also the Assistant Election Officer. They also forced him to conduct re-election. As the returning officer for the presidential election, he tried to explain the detailed document in the presence of two candidates, Sooraj and Venugopal Naidu, but Sooraj’s followers grabbed the document and demanded that the election be halted.

