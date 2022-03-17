Super speciality hospital to come up at LB Nagar: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State government will establish a 1,000-bed super speciality hospital — Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences — at LB Nagar.

Speaking after inaugurating the right-hand side (RHS) of the LB Nagar underpass, the Minister said that a super speciality hospital would be ready in one to one-and-a-half years and this will help people in the constituency avail super speciality services without having to travel all the way to NIMS, Gandhi and Osmania hospitals.

Rama Rao further said that in LB Nagar constituency, Rs 672 crore was spent for flyovers and underpasses while nala development works were take up at a cost of Rs 103 crore. In Uppal too, the construction of a flyover was undertaken at a cost of Rs 450 crore, he said.

The Minister said that development works worth Rs 2,500 crore have been undertaken in LB Nagar constituency. He said the construction of 1000 2BHK units have been completed and the rest are under various stages of construction.

He said that the Telangana government being a small State has allocated Rs 1000 crore and asked Union Minister Kishan Reddy to sanction Rs 10,000 crore “as their government is a big one”. He reminded that during the floods, the Central government did not give a single rupee.