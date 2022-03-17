Techie alleges negligence by cops, moves SHRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old techie moved the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) alleging negligence by Madhapur police against a complaint lodged in February. According to the complaint, she said she was drugged by her friend M Ramulu and his friends. Then, they kidnapped her, but the police reportedly registered a missing case and closed it without recording her statements, it added.

Based on the complaint, the SHRC admitted her petition and served notices to the police, asking them to submit a report. Meanwhile, the police, denying the allegations, said they registered a case on her complaint and followed due procedure in the probe and closed the case.

Victim rejected proposal of accused

The woman, a resident of Sanathnagar, stated she got acquainted with Ramulu through a common friend and since then, he used to message and call her frequently. She also apparently gave him money, when he asked for it. When Ramulu proposed to her, she rejected his proposal to marry him. However, Ramulu threatened to kill himself and forced her to meet him. In February, when she went to meet him, Ramulu along with his friend, forcefully snatched her mobile phone and took her to their room on his bike.

On reaching the room, when she felt uneasy, they gave her some gum for consumption. After that she became unconscious. Later, they reportedly took her to a place near Tank Bund and forced her to marry Ramulu and warned her of dire consequences if she didn’t agree to marry him.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family lodged a complaint at Madhapur police station stating that Ramulu had kidnapped her and also snatched her gold articles and original certificates. Without taking note of these facts, the police registered a missing case and closed it later, the woman said in her complaint to the TSHRC. P Raveendra Prasad, Madhapur Inspector, said the allegations made by the woman are “all false and baseless and the entire proceedings of the case are on record”.

Notice to police

