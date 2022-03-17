STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Techie alleges negligence by cops, moves SHRC

Meanwhile, the woman’s family lodged a complaint at Madhapur police station stating that Ramulu had kidnapped her and also snatched her gold articles and original certificates.

Published: 17th March 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old techie moved the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) alleging negligence by Madhapur police against a complaint lodged in February. According to the complaint, she said she was drugged by her friend M Ramulu and his friends. Then, they kidnapped her, but the police reportedly registered a missing case and closed it without recording her statements, it added. 

Based on the complaint, the SHRC admitted her petition and served notices to the police, asking them to submit a report. Meanwhile, the police, denying the allegations, said they registered a case on her complaint and followed due procedure in the probe and closed the case.

Victim rejected proposal of accused

The woman, a resident of Sanathnagar, stated she got acquainted with Ramulu through a common friend and since then, he used to message and call her frequently. She also apparently gave him money, when he asked for it. When Ramulu proposed to her, she rejected his proposal to marry him. However, Ramulu threatened to kill himself and forced her to meet him. In February, when she went to meet him, Ramulu along with his friend, forcefully snatched her mobile phone and took her to their room on his bike.

On reaching the room, when she felt uneasy, they gave her some gum for consumption. After that she became unconscious. Later, they reportedly took her to a place near Tank Bund and forced her to marry Ramulu and warned her of dire consequences if she didn’t agree to marry him.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family lodged a complaint at Madhapur police station stating that Ramulu had kidnapped her and also snatched her gold articles and original certificates. Without taking note of these facts, the police registered a missing case and closed it later, the woman said in her complaint to the TSHRC. P Raveendra Prasad, Madhapur Inspector, said the allegations made by the woman are “all false and baseless and the entire proceedings of the case are on record”.

Notice to police 

Based on the complaint, the rights body admitted her petition and served notices to the police, asking them to submit a report. However, The police have denied the allegations

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp