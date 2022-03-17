STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS HC faults overzealous civic body

In the meantime, Bodi Saritha complained to GHMC seeking demolition of the building, claiming it to be in dilapidated. 

Published: 17th March 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday found fault with the GHMC, which ignores many illegal structures, showing excessive interest in seeking to demolish a small building at Yellareddyguda, Ameerpet.Claims to the property, admeasuring 133 sq yards, is contested by two private individuals Ghousia Begum and Bodi Saritha. The City Civil Court had issued status quo on the property. 

In the meantime, Bodi Saritha complained to GHMC seeking demolition of the building, claiming it to be in dilapidated.Based on the complaint, GHMC authorities issued notices to Ghousia Begum for demolition, following which she approached the High Court. Wondering why the GHMC was filing an appeal when it should be the job of the aggrieved among the two private parties, the court set aside the GHMC’s demolition notice.

