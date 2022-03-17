STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tummala’s potshots at ‘betrayers’

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s comments against some leaders have created a sensation in political circles in the district and have become a hot topic of discussion. 

Published: 17th March 2022 05:52 AM

Tummala Nageswara Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s comments against some leaders have created a sensation in political circles in the district and have become a hot topic of discussion.The former minister visited Cheruvumadharam village in Palair constituency for a private function and what caught the eye was the rousing reception accorded to him. His supporters organised a 12-km long motorcycle rally.

Addressing the gathering at Cheruvumadharam village, Tummala said, ‘’We can believe the words of our political rivals, but we cannot trust political betrayers”, leaving the listeners to wonder who he was referring to.

Tummala said that political opportunists will jump ship for their personal benefits, but political betrayers will betray the party, causing it irreparable damage. He said with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he had developed Khammam district by spending Rs 40,000 crore.Tummala has been a hot topic in political circles for the last few days. 

Comments

