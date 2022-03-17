Vax drive for 12-15 age group starts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed Community Health Centre at Khairatabad with the launch of the vaccination drive for 12-14-year-olds in the State. Speaking on the occasion the Minister urged all children born before March 15, 2010, and up to the age of 14 to take the vaccine.

Reaffirming the faith of the public in the vaccine, Harish Rao stated that Covid-19 did not weaken in the third wave just by virtue of mutations but due to the vaccine-based immunity generated.“Do not neglect the vaccination process because of hesitancy. The main reason why the third wave did not have a major impact is because the vaccination levels have been good, especially in the State where 106 per cent have received their first dose and 97 per cent their second,” said Harish Rao, adding that children will be vaccinated only in the presence of their parents.

Health Minister T Harish Rao applauds as a health worker administers

the vaccine to a girl at the Khairtabad CHC

He highlighted how a Telangana-based company was making these vaccines and how the effort of a woman-led company has made this possible. “I want to extend my wishes to Mahima Datla of Biological E for making the Corbovax vaccine. It is indeed a proud moment for Hyderabad to have made not just one but two of the vaccines developed in India,” stated Harish Rao.

He urged all above 60 years of age to also take the vaccine. “Currently 5.94 crore doses have been given in the State. Today, the State government will also start vaccinating all above 60 years of age with booster shots. We have urged the Centre to lower the age limit for booster shots and will continue to do so,” Harish Rao said.

On the occasion of World Immunisation Day, the Minister also appreciated all the healthcare workers for ensuring good health outcomes in the State and assured to prioritise contractual staff who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic to get preference in new recruitments.