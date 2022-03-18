Applications for Haj pour in, committee awaits quota

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Saudi government is yet to clear the air of uncertainty over the allocation of Haj-2022 quota for India, the State Haj Committee is keeping its fingers crossed. The committee has already started receiving applications for the annual pilgrimage, which has just got dearer due to disruptions caused by Covid over the past two years.

Telangana Haj Committee’s Assistant Executive Officer Irfan Shareef said, “Applications have already been received. We are awaiting quota; then we shall proceed to draw of lots to finalise the list of pilgrims. It is likely that the quota may come be announced by the end of this month.”

So far the committee has received nearly 4,400 applications, which is way lesser than pre-Covid levels. In 2020, the committee had received over 10,000 applications. However, those who had applied could not embark on the pilgrimage for the last two years. They were asked to apply afresh.

“Saudi authorities issue quota to Center and Central Haj Committee forwards State-wise details. It is unlikely that all the applicants will be selected this year, but we hope that at least people will perform Haj this year,” the official added.

Waqf Board employees not paid this month

Around 300 families are facing difficulties due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Telangana State Waqf Board as its employees have not received salary for the month of February. As its Chairman, Mohammed Saleem, completed his term on February 23, the employees were left in lurch as signatures of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer are required to clear salaries