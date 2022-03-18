BJP has done nothing for TS except fuel hate: KTR 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Accusing the BJP of stoking communal enmity for electoral gains, IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday charged the BJP-led Union government of doing nothing for Telangana. The Minister was addressing a public meeting at Markfed Ground after laying the foundation stone of Manair Riverfront and inaugurating the 24x7 water supply scheme in Karimnagar. Hitting out at BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rama Rao said: “Except provoking Hindu-Muslim clashes for political gains, what has he done for his constituency in the last three years?”

He challenged Sanjay to contest the next elections against BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar. “I can safely say that Gangula Kamalakar will win with a margin of no less than one lakh votes,” Rama Rao said.He said that the BJP state president has no other talent than badmouthing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “He has no capacity to bring funds from the Union government for the development of Karimnagar,” Rama Rao stated, adding that Bandi Sanjay never sought national status for the world-famous Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Parliament.

He said that the Union government was neglecting weavers and has no plans for announcing a mega power cluster for Sircilla or Jammikunta, which weavers have been demanding for long.“It is KCR’s sentiments attached to Karimnagar that every programme starts from here,” the Minister said, adding that he himself was born and schooled in Karimnagar. “It was the TRS government that brought a medical college to the town,” he said. Later in the day, Rama Rao also inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the BC study circle, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore.