For kalashams at Yadadri, gold tint with NASA tech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Smart Creations, a firm entrusted with gold-plating 52 intricately designed ‘kalashams’ at the newly renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple in Yadadri, has used Nano Tech Gold Deposition (NTGD) -- a method that is exclusively used in NASA and ISRO aerospace and defence applications -- for the job.

The advantage it has against traditional way of gold-plating is that it saves 5 grams gold per sq ft, and the gold deposited through this method is 100 per cent recoverable at any given point of time. It gives a smooth finish and ensures longevity of the artifact, in addition to being lighter and easier to handle than products coated through conventional methods.

As opposed to conventional gold-coating, the thickness of the gold layer using this method is reduced to microns. This is achieved through electroplating of gold onto a suitable metal substrate, preferably copper, which is well known for its conductivity. The initial copper electroplating ensures a smooth and even finish. The same can be replicated with silver electroplating as well.

“This technology is in tune with conventional techniques and the recent Minamata convention. Yes, we use the same technology used by Vendors of NASA and ISRO- aerospace and defence applications customised for spiritual spaces for validation and longevity. Additionally, our gold-coating is protected from surface damage by a hard lacquer coating. Our artifacts can, therefore, be passed down to generations, looking as good as brand new,” states Pankkaj Bhandaari, Founder of Smart Creations.