Telangana boy secures top rank in GATE ’22

Published: 18th March 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BTech Chemical Engineering student from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, T Mani Sandeep Reddy has secured all India first rank in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur declared the GATE 2022 results on Thursday.

Speaking to Express, a delighted Sandeep Reddy said: “I am feeling very happy that I achieved top rank in the national level exam. I prepared myself for GATE with the help from my professors who guided me in the right way.”

He also revealed that during campus selection he got offers from GAIL and other oil and gas companies. “I now have to take a call on whether to go in for masters or accept a job offer to gain experience,” he said. 

In addition to the GATE 2022 results, IIT Kharagpur also issued stream-specific qualifying and cut-off marks of students who took the examination. The cut-off marks for Chemical, Biotechnology, Computer Science, ECE, Electronics and Communication Engineering Streams are now available at  gate.iitkgp.ac.in

