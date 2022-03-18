TS third among States in paddy purchase by Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana stands third in terms of paddy procurement by the Centre, as per the data furnished on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, with 70.22 lakh tonne procured by February 16, 2022, for the kharif marketing season 2021-22 which is still under progress.

Procurement from Punjab was the highest, with 186.86 lakh tonne paddy procured from the State in 2021-22, followed by Chhattisgarh with 92.02 lakh tonne procured during the same period.A report released by the Ministry titled “Record production and MSP payments (PPPS) in the agriculture sector,” as per the second advance estimates of production for 2021-22, reveals that 127.93 million tonnes of paddy was produced across the country.

Procurement of paddy has gone up from 568.39 lakh tonne in 2017-18, to 725.93 lakh tonne in the country for 2021-22.The Centre claims that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy which was Rs 1,360 in 2014-15, has gone up to Rs 1,940 per quintal in 2021-22, an increase of 42.64 per cent, the report said.

In Telangana, the number of farmers who have benefited from paddy procurement for kharif marketing season has steadily increased from 5,35,007 in 2015-16, to 21,64,354 in 2020-21 and 10,62,428 farmers (still counting) for 2021-22.